Exposing Key Economic Breaking Points as Chances of Global Conflict Escalate
The global economic loss ranges from $7.8T in the lowest severity scenario up to $50T in the most extreme scenario
Oct 11
Lena Petrova, CPA
Let's Chat: Total Control - Censorship Calls Are Intensifying (Ep. 1)
Episode 1
Oct 8
Lena Petrova, CPA
6:21
Dr. Steve Hanke - U.S. Economic Decline: Recession, Money Supply Contraction & Tariffs on American Consumers
Lena Petrova and Dr. Steve Hanke Interview
Oct 7
Lena Petrova, CPA
Oil Forecasts Rise to $100/Barrel, Jobs Report Shock & Liquidity Concerns
Weekly Recap for the Week of October 6, 2024
Oct 6
Lena Petrova, CPA
U.S. Wars Made "Invisible": How U.S. Hides Human Toll of Its War Machine - War in Gaza with Norman Solomon
American Writer and Journalist Exposes Western Media Bias On the War in Gaza
Oct 5
Lena Petrova, CPA
51:35
September 2024
Dr. Anna Malindog-Uy | Global South Unites: China & Africa Alignment Destroys Western Neocolonialism
Lena Petrova and Anna Malindog-Uy Interview
Sep 30
Lena Petrova, CPA
U.S. Manufacturing Decline, $50 Trillion in Debt by 2050, Housing Crisis & Tariffs on Chinese Goods Go into Effect
Weekly Recap for the Week Ending September 27, 2024
Sep 28
Lena Petrova, CPA
“To Save Mankind, Come Back to Diplomacy”: Jack Matlock, Fmr U.S. Ambassador to USSR
Featured Article: Jack Matlock Interviewed by the Schiller Institute
Sep 24
Lena Petrova, CPA
Fears of Supply Chains Shock, 1920s-Style Crisis, $1 Trillion in Interest Costs & EU's Economic Decline
Weekly Recap for the Week Ending September 22, 2024
Sep 22
Lena Petrova, CPA
Germany In Crisis: Biggest Companies Announce Closures as Germany Continues to De-industrialize
Chemical Conglomerate BASF Joins Volkswagen, Audi, ThyssenKrupp on the List of Struggling Companies
Sep 20
Lena Petrova, CPA
BRICS+ Is Open to New Spheres of Collaboration: Security, IT Cyber Crime and Expansion of Eurasian Infrastructure
BRICS+ security conference took place in St. Petersburg, Russia
Sep 17
Lena Petrova, CPA
Ep.18 Dr. Warwick Powell | Dollar 's Demise: End of Hegemony, Currency Multipolarity, mBridge, Global Economics
Dr. Warwick Powell & Lena Petrova Interview
Sep 15
Lena Petrova, CPA
